Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) Stock Position Lifted by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) by 31.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 270,411 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,155 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned about 0.58% of Radware worth $7,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Radware by 94.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,660,008 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $73,816,000 after buying an additional 1,292,913 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Radware by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,086,032 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $85,637,000 after acquiring an additional 657,203 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Radware by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 862,799 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $23,779,000 after acquiring an additional 162,230 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC raised its holdings in Radware by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 3,221,414 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $89,394,000 after purchasing an additional 146,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Radware during the first quarter worth approximately $2,705,000. 70.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ RDWR opened at $28.11 on Wednesday. Radware Ltd. has a 1 year low of $21.66 and a 1 year high of $31.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.97.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. Radware had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 5.70%. The business had revenue of $66.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Radware Ltd. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RDWR. Colliers Securities cut Radware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Radware from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Radware from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Radware currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.33.

Radware Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in physical, virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack mitigation device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; Radware Kubernetes WAF, a Web application firewall solution for CI/CD environments orchestrated by Kubernetes; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.

