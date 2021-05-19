RAI Finance (RAI) Price Down 7.2% This Week

RAI Finance (CURRENCY:RAI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 19th. RAI Finance has a total market cap of $54.63 million and $6.29 million worth of RAI Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, RAI Finance has traded 7.2% lower against the dollar. One RAI Finance coin can now be purchased for about $1.30 or 0.00003370 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002597 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 28.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002950 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 31.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.33 or 0.00070865 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 26% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.22 or 0.00322045 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 30.8% against the dollar and now trades at $69.28 or 0.00179615 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 19.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00004548 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 34.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 30.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $419.13 or 0.01086618 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 32.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 34.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.39 or 0.00034713 BTC.

About RAI Finance

RAI Finance’s genesis date was February 13th, 2021. RAI Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 42,024,225 coins. RAI Finance’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Reflexer is a platform where anyone can use their crypto collateral to issue reflex indexes. Reflex indexes are stable assets that are not pegged to anything. RAI is a non pegged, ETH backed stable asset. It is useful as more “stable” collateral for other DeFi protocols (compared to ETH or BTC) or as a stable asset with an embedded interest rate. “

Buying and Selling RAI Finance

