Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) SVP John Shinn Sells 2,037 Shares

Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) SVP John Shinn sold 2,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.43, for a total transaction of $37,541.91.

Rambus stock opened at $18.41 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.83. The company has a current ratio of 7.98, a quick ratio of 7.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -51.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.05. Rambus Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.08 and a 1-year high of $22.30.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $105.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.01 million. Rambus had a negative return on equity of 3.28% and a negative net margin of 17.06%. Rambus’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Rambus Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rambus by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,381,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $357,329,000 after buying an additional 516,918 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rambus by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,084,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $98,851,000 after purchasing an additional 498,329 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rambus by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,218,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $81,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,201 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rambus by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,625,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,835,000 after purchasing an additional 756,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of Rambus by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,578,651 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,129,000 after purchasing an additional 406,632 shares during the last quarter. 81.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Rambus in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Rambus from $230.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Rambus from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of Rambus in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.57.

About Rambus

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, Asia, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips to module manufacturers and OEMs; physical interface and companion digital controller IPs for SoC designers; and portfolio of patents that covers memory architecture, high-speed serial links, and security products.

