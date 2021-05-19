Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) Insider Christina Luconi Sells 5,519 Shares

Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) insider Christina Luconi sold 5,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.37, for a total value of $443,562.03.

NASDAQ RPD opened at $79.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.41 and a beta of 1.34. Rapid7, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.61 and a fifty-two week high of $94.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $117.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.36 million. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 69.25% and a negative net margin of 21.61%. The company’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Rapid7 by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,689,808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $349,907,000 after acquiring an additional 293,927 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Rapid7 by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,368,618 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $176,723,000 after acquiring an additional 93,177 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Rapid7 by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,797,091 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $162,025,000 after acquiring an additional 60,796 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Rapid7 by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,403,726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,732,000 after acquiring an additional 117,877 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Rapid7 by 1,716.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,315,213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242,818 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

RPD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Rapid7 from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Rapid7 from $102.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Rapid7 from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James raised their target price on Rapid7 from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Rapid7 from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Rapid7 has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.10.

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

