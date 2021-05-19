Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The conglomerate reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Raven Industries had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 6.18%.

RAVN opened at $45.09 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.90. Raven Industries has a 1 year low of $19.45 and a 1 year high of $47.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

Get Raven Industries alerts:

RAVN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Raven Industries from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded Raven Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Raven Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.50.

About Raven Industries

Raven Industries, Inc, a technology company, provides various products to customers in the industrial, agricultural, geo-membrane, construction, aerospace and defense, and commercial lighter-than-air markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Applied Technology, Engineered Films, and Aerostar.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Raven Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raven Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.