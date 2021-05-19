Raydium (RAY) Price Reaches $8.94 on Top Exchanges

Raydium (CURRENCY:RAY) traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 18th. One Raydium coin can now be bought for about $8.94 or 0.00022016 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Raydium has traded down 33.9% against the U.S. dollar. Raydium has a total market cap of $447.61 million and approximately $36.36 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002465 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003673 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.56 or 0.00092504 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $160.10 or 0.00394333 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.61 or 0.00230557 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00004997 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $542.96 or 0.01337359 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.02 or 0.00046841 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Raydium

Raydium’s total supply is 555,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,077,214 coins. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield. “

Raydium Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raydium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Raydium using one of the exchanges listed above.

