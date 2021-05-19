Raymond James Boosts Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) Price Target to C$67.00

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Raymond James from C$61.00 to C$67.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.87% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CAR.UN. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$59.00 to C$62.50 in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$60.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$65.00 to C$65.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$56.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$63.94.

TSE:CAR.UN opened at C$57.33 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.63. Canadian Apartment Properties REIT has a 1-year low of C$42.22 and a 1-year high of C$58.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$55.69 and its 200-day moving average price is C$51.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.18, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

About Canadian Apartment Properties REIT

CAPREIT owns interests in multi-unit residential rental properties, including apartments, townhomes and manufactured home communities (MHC) primarily located in and near major urban centres across Canada. As at March 31, 2019, CAPREIT had owning interests in 53,143 residential units, comprised of 45,446 residential suites and 45 MHC, comprising 7,697 land lease sites.

