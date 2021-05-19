Raymond James Boosts Cardinal Energy (OTCMKTS:CRLFF) Price Target to C$3.00

Cardinal Energy (OTCMKTS:CRLFF) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Raymond James from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CRLFF. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Cardinal Energy from C$2.25 to C$3.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Cardinal Energy from C$3.00 to C$4.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Cardinal Energy from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Shares of CRLFF opened at $2.67 on Monday. Cardinal Energy has a 52-week low of $0.29 and a 52-week high of $2.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.21.

About Cardinal Energy

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of low decline light, medium, and heavy quality oil, and natural gas in Western Canada. It has operations in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan. As of December 31, 2020, company had total proved plus probable oil and gas reserves are 99,258 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

