Raymond James Trims Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) Target Price to C$100.00

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) had its target price cut by analysts at Raymond James to C$100.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $105.00 to $105.80 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $78.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.95.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

CP stock opened at $77.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $51.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.17. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 52 week low of $9.11 and a 52 week high of $80.46.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 29.66% and a return on equity of 32.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 13.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 293.0% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,681 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 3,490 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 1st quarter valued at $673,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 1st quarter valued at $519,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 98.1% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 4,965 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after buying an additional 2,459 shares during the period. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Read More: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.