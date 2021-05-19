Raymond James Trust N.A. Grows Position in Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (NASDAQ:LMRK)

Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (NASDAQ:LMRK) by 26.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,080 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. owned 0.06% of Landmark Infrastructure Partners worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Landmark Infrastructure Partners during the fourth quarter worth $107,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Landmark Infrastructure Partners during the fourth quarter worth $118,000. Brown Advisory Securities LLC purchased a new position in Landmark Infrastructure Partners during the fourth quarter worth $129,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its position in Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 17,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 3,181 shares during the last quarter. 15.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Landmark Infrastructure Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley cut Landmark Infrastructure Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday.

Shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners stock opened at $12.93 on Wednesday. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP has a twelve month low of $8.91 and a twelve month high of $13.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $329.57 million, a P/E ratio of 28.73 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.76.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners (NASDAQ:LMRK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Landmark Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 40.55%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. Landmark Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is currently 123.08%.

About Landmark Infrastructure Partners

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP acquires, owns, develops, and manages a portfolio of real property interests and infrastructure assets in the United States. The company leases its real property interests and infrastructure assets to companies operating in the wireless communication, digital infrastructure, outdoor advertising, and renewable power generation industries.

