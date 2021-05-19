Raymond James Trust N.A. Takes Position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 14,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,569,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $908,965,000 after buying an additional 6,157,541 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the fourth quarter worth about $120,432,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,776,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,260,000 after buying an additional 45,636 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,649,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,741,000 after buying an additional 338,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,958,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,449,000 after buying an additional 168,390 shares in the last quarter. 44.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NLY opened at $9.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a PE ratio of -19.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.12 and a fifty-two week high of $9.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.42.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a negative net margin of 20.12% and a positive return on equity of 13.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is 88.00%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NLY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.78.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

