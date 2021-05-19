Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) in a research note published on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Raytheon Technologies presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $87.73.

NYSE:RTX opened at $85.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $80.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.36 billion, a PE ratio of -73.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. Raytheon Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $51.92 and a fifty-two week high of $87.04.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $15.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.27 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This is a positive change from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.00%.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 19,713 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total transaction of $1,625,731.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,131,365.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 35.6% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 6,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 1,589 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 135.0% in the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 203,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,687,000 after purchasing an additional 116,631 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 14.1% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 495,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,302,000 after purchasing an additional 61,192 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 14.8% in the first quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 60,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,661,000 after purchasing an additional 7,783 shares during the period. Finally, Angeles Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 75.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

