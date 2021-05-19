Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.50-3.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.72. The company issued revenue guidance of $63.9-65.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $65.48 billion.Raytheon Technologies also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 3.500-3.700 EPS.

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock traded down $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $85.21. 9,291,457 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,201,606. The stock has a market cap of $129.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.46, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.00 and its 200 day moving average is $73.68. Raytheon Technologies has a 52-week low of $51.92 and a 52-week high of $87.04.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $15.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.27 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The business’s revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This is a boost from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.00%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Raytheon Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Langenberg & Company upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. They set an equal weight rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $88.07.

In other news, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 19,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total transaction of $1,625,731.11. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,131,365.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

