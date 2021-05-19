Raze Network (RAZE) Market Capitalization Hits $7.83 Million

Raze Network (CURRENCY:RAZE) traded down 18.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 19th. Raze Network has a total market capitalization of $7.83 million and $1.19 million worth of Raze Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Raze Network has traded 53.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Raze Network coin can now be purchased for $0.52 or 0.00001392 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002693 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 24.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003210 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 29.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.48 or 0.00073869 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 32.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $120.68 or 0.00324394 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 26.6% against the dollar and now trades at $72.84 or 0.00195801 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 29.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00004566 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 27% against the dollar and now trades at $426.51 or 0.01146441 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 28.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.18 or 0.00038104 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 28.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Raze Network’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,120,000 coins. Raze Network’s official Twitter account is @R4ZE_Network.

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raze Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raze Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Raze Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

