REAL Price Hits $0.0871 (REAL)

REAL (CURRENCY:REAL) traded 23.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 19th. REAL has a market cap of $875,908.29 and approximately $1,125.00 worth of REAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One REAL coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0871 or 0.00000235 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, REAL has traded 38.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get REAL alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005764 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 26.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.23 or 0.00078931 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002695 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 31.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00018079 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 23% lower against the dollar and now trades at $482.33 or 0.01302358 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002697 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 20.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.52 or 0.00058108 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,722.41 or 0.10051065 BTC.

About REAL

REAL (REAL) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 9th, 2017. REAL’s total supply is 19,717,288 coins and its circulating supply is 10,055,817 coins. REAL’s official website is www.real.markets. REAL’s official Twitter account is @http://www.real.markets and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “REAL is a new Ethereum Smart-Contracts governed ecosystem that applies Blockchain technologies to the enormous Real Estate investment industry, giving access to global investment in Real Estate, lowering barriers to entry, and increasing market liquidity. “

REAL Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as REAL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade REAL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase REAL using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for REAL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for REAL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.