Realio Network (RIO) Price Hits $1.45

Realio Network (CURRENCY:RIO) traded down 30.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 19th. One Realio Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.45 or 0.00003960 BTC on exchanges. Realio Network has a total market capitalization of $9.52 million and $1.08 million worth of Realio Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Realio Network has traded 43.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002737 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 38.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002684 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 41.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.68 or 0.00064738 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 34.1% against the dollar and now trades at $113.57 or 0.00310430 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 34.2% against the dollar and now trades at $65.18 or 0.00178176 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 32.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003998 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 44.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 43.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.57 or 0.00031613 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 45.6% against the dollar and now trades at $322.55 or 0.00881664 BTC.

Realio Network Coin Profile

Realio Network’s total supply is 96,381,238 coins and its circulating supply is 6,568,515 coins. The official message board for Realio Network is medium.com/@dboirun/the-realio-platform-realiox-and-the-realio-network-development-update-93facf5c0c10. Realio Network’s official Twitter account is @realio_network. The official website for Realio Network is www.realio.fund.

According to CryptoCompare, “Realio is a digital issuance, investment and peer-to-peer trading platform that utilizes a proprietary distributed network for issuing-on and interconnecting decentralized ecosystems. The platform leverages both permissioned and permissionless architecture to satisfy the need for stringent securities regulations while allowing uniquely democratized access to investment products normally reserved for a select subset of institutional investors. “

Buying and Selling Realio Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Realio Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Realio Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Realio Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

