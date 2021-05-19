RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $14 million-$15.50 million.

Separately, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of RealNetworks in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company.

RNWK opened at $2.35 on Wednesday. RealNetworks has a 12 month low of $1.11 and a 12 month high of $6.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.48 and a 200 day moving average of $2.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $110.23 million, a PE ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 1.60.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in RealNetworks stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of RealNetworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNWK) by 171,801.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,546 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 94,491 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.20% of RealNetworks worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 26.72% of the company’s stock.

RealNetworks Company Profile

RealNetworks, Inc provides digital media software and services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Consumer Media segment offers RealPlayer media player, a software that enables consumers to discover, play, download, manage, and edit digital video, stream audio and video, download and save photos and videos from the web, transfer and share content on social networks, and edit their own photo and video content.

