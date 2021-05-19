Reaves W H & Co. Inc. Has $105.19 Million Stock Position in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

Reaves W H & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,233,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 234,900 shares during the period. Altice USA makes up about 3.7% of Reaves W H & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Reaves W H & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Altice USA were worth $105,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Altice USA by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 46,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the first quarter worth $637,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 45.0% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Altice USA by 40.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after buying an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Finally, SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda lifted its stake in Altice USA by 89.3% in the 1st quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 605,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,704,000 after acquiring an additional 285,711 shares in the last quarter. 58.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATUS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Altice USA from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Altice USA in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup downgraded Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Altice USA from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Altice USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.32.

Altice USA stock traded down $0.22 on Wednesday, reaching $36.19. 5,028 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,162,917. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.18. Altice USA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.97 and a twelve month high of $38.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.43. The stock has a market cap of $16.64 billion, a PE ratio of 202.29 and a beta of 1.11.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.27. Altice USA had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 1.08%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Altice USA, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Charles Stewart sold 12,922 shares of Altice USA stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.94, for a total transaction of $477,338.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,473,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,428,097.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total value of $97,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,038 shares in the company, valued at $2,240,283.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 194,734 shares of company stock valued at $7,072,900. Corporate insiders own 46.40% of the company’s stock.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately 5 million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

