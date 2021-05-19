Reaves W H & Co. Inc. Has $384,000 Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Reaves W H & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 13.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. Reaves W H & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $384,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Duke Energy by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,728,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $799,224,000 after buying an additional 3,404,795 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $140,645,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 278.6% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 977,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $89,544,000 after purchasing an additional 719,678 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $53,386,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,456,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $499,562,000 after buying an additional 498,409 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DUK traded down $0.60 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $101.89. The stock had a trading volume of 8,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,376,600. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $77.58 and a 52 week high of $108.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $99.64 and its 200 day moving average is $93.64. The stock has a market cap of $78.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.02. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.965 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 76.28%.

In other Duke Energy news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,802 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.35, for a total transaction of $161,008.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,693.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DUK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Bank of America downgraded Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.73.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

See Also: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.