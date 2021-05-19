Reaves W H & Co. Inc. Raises Stake in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Reaves W H & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 14.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 909,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 112,215 shares during the quarter. Ameren comprises 2.6% of Reaves W H & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Reaves W H & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Ameren were worth $74,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AEE. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Ameren by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 606,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ameren by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 84,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,878,000 after buying an additional 10,642 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its holdings in shares of Ameren by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 112,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,163,000 after buying an additional 14,619 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of Ameren by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 113,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,252,000 after buying an additional 5,719 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Ameren by 7.2% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 23,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameren alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on AEE. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Ameren from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Ameren in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Ameren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.57.

In other news, SVP Mark C. Birk sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total value of $152,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,807,952. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 10,000 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total transaction of $761,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 146,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,157,097.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,000 shares of company stock worth $1,400,220 over the last 90 days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Ameren stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.77. The company had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,525,548. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.76. Ameren Co. has a fifty-two week low of $67.14 and a fifty-two week high of $86.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $83.33 and its 200-day moving average is $78.25. The company has a market cap of $21.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.19.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.12. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 14.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. Ameren’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ameren Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.67%.

About Ameren

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

Read More: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.