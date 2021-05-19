Reaves W H & Co. Inc. Sells 139,215 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Reaves W H & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 21.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 522,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 139,215 shares during the quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. owned about 0.14% of Realty Income worth $33,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of O. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth about $219,493,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Realty Income by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,281,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,131,293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031,369 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Realty Income by 86.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,607,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $224,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672,570 shares during the period. Resolution Capital Ltd increased its position in Realty Income by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 4,533,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $281,853,000 after buying an additional 944,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Realty Income by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,404,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $273,819,000 after buying an additional 785,327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on O shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Realty Income from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.78.

Shares of O traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.76. 14,250 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,149,231. The stock has a market cap of $24.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.12, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.83 and a 200-day moving average of $62.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a current ratio of 4.77. Realty Income Co. has a 52 week low of $50.82 and a 52 week high of $71.84.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $442.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.59 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 24.94%. Realty Income’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a may 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.94%.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

