Reaves W H & Co. Inc. Sells 58,411 Shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Reaves W H & Co. Inc. lessened its position in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,096,188 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 58,411 shares during the period. Reaves W H & Co. Inc.’s holdings in TELUS were worth $21,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TU. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TELUS during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in TELUS during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in TELUS by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,053 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in TELUS by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,643 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of TELUS during the 4th quarter worth about $186,000. 49.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on TELUS from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of TELUS in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on TELUS from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of TELUS from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of TELUS from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.33.

Shares of NYSE TU traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.83. 4,901 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,453,487. TELUS Co. has a twelve month low of $15.97 and a twelve month high of $22.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $28.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.78, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.71.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). TELUS had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TELUS Co. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a $0.2594 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This is a positive change from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.91%.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

