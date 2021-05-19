Redcentric (LON:RCN) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $137.50

Redcentric plc (LON:RCN)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 137.50 ($1.80) and traded as high as GBX 142 ($1.86). Redcentric shares last traded at GBX 141 ($1.84), with a volume of 41,426 shares changing hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 190 ($2.48) target price on shares of Redcentric in a report on Tuesday, April 6th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.34. The company has a market capitalization of £221.71 million and a PE ratio of -23.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 137.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 125.98.

In other Redcentric news, insider David Senior sold 28,571 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 125 ($1.63), for a total value of £35,713.75 ($46,660.24).

About Redcentric (LON:RCN)

Redcentric plc provides IT managed services in the United Kingdom. It offers network services, including connectivity, software-defined wide area network, local area network, managed wide area network, secure remote access, and cloud managed wireless network services; and cloud services consisting of infrastructure as a service, hybrid cloud, colocation hosting, cloud migration, platform as a service, online data backup and recovery, and disaster recovery services.

