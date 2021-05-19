Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Shares Bought by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) by 14.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,900,919 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,284,440 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned 0.10% of Redfin worth $659,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RDFN. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Redfin during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $521,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Redfin in the first quarter worth $697,000. Vivid Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in Redfin during the 4th quarter valued at $617,000. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in Redfin during the 4th quarter worth $250,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Redfin in the 4th quarter worth about $334,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Redfin news, insider Adam Wiener sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total value of $490,295.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 297,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,408,140.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn Kelman sold 30,000 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.43, for a total transaction of $1,542,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,668,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,827,001.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 202,850 shares of company stock worth $11,660,843 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RDFN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Redfin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Redfin from $70.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Redfin from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Redfin from $99.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Redfin in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Redfin has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.87.

Shares of RDFN opened at $51.74 on Wednesday. Redfin Co. has a one year low of $25.64 and a one year high of $98.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.68 and its 200-day moving average is $66.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.48 and a beta of 1.96.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.04). Redfin had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a negative return on equity of 11.80%. On average, research analysts expect that Redfin Co. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

