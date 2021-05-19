Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Shares Sold by Greenwich Wealth Management LLC

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 0.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 109,952 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 501 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $2,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RF. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Regions Financial by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 101,756 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $306,000. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Regions Financial by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 164,584 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its position in shares of Regions Financial by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 96,677 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $185,000. Institutional investors own 71.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Shares of Regions Financial stock opened at $22.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Regions Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $9.59 and a 1 year high of $23.51. The company has a market capitalization of $21.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.64.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 13.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

RF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Regions Financial from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Argus boosted their price target on Regions Financial from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on Regions Financial in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.69.

In other Regions Financial news, CFO David J. Turner, Jr. sold 88,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total value of $1,857,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,396,409.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott M. Peters sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $483,756. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Recommended Story: What is net income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF).

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.