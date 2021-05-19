Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Given New $25.00 Price Target at Compass Point

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) had its price objective lifted by Compass Point from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Compass Point currently has a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Argus raised their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.69.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RF opened at $22.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Regions Financial has a fifty-two week low of $9.59 and a fifty-two week high of $23.51.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 5.61%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Regions Financial will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

In related news, CFO David J. Turner, Jr. sold 88,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total value of $1,857,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,396,409.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Scott M. Peters sold 12,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $483,756. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Regions Financial by 23.9% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,720 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Regions Financial by 0.4% during the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 140,230 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,897,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Regions Financial by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,264 shares of the bank’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its position in Regions Financial by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 22,099 shares of the bank’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank boosted its position in Regions Financial by 1.1% during the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 58,877 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. 71.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Further Reading: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.