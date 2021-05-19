Ren (REN) Market Cap Achieves $536.90 Million

Ren (CURRENCY:REN) traded 28.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 19th. One Ren coin can now be bought for about $0.54 or 0.00001362 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ren has a market capitalization of $536.90 million and approximately $167.43 million worth of Ren was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ren has traded down 39% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 24.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.26 or 0.00079063 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005436 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002525 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 27.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00018094 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $515.56 or 0.01303775 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002535 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.50 or 0.00059421 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,137.89 or 0.10464017 BTC.

Ren Coin Profile

REN is a coin. Its genesis date was December 31st, 2017. Ren’s total supply is 999,999,633 coins and its circulating supply is 997,163,051 coins. The official website for Ren is renproject.io. The Reddit community for Ren is /r/republicprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ren’s official message board is medium.com/renproject. Ren’s official Twitter account is @republicorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The REN is an open-source decentralized dark pool for trustless cross-chain atomic trading of Ether, ERC20 tokens and Bitcoin. REN is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network. Ren is an ecosystem for building, deploying, and running general-purpose, privacy-preserving, applications using zkSNARK and our own newly developed secure multiparty computation protocol. It makes it possible for any kind of application to run in a decentralized, trustless, and fault-tolerant environment similar to blockchains but with the distinguishing feature that all application inputs, outputs, and state, remain a secret even to the participants running the network. “

Ren Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ren directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ren should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ren using one of the exchanges listed above.

