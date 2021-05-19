Renalytix AI (NASDAQ:RNLX) Stock Price Up 7%

Renalytix AI plc (NASDAQ:RNLX)’s stock price rose 7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $30.81 and last traded at $30.71. Approximately 800 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 135,563 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.70.

RNLX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Investec upgraded shares of Renalytix AI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Renalytix AI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.78 and its 200 day moving average is $21.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion and a P/E ratio of -182.56.

Renalytix AI (NASDAQ:RNLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $0.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Renalytix AI plc will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNLX. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Renalytix AI by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 34,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Renalytix AI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,260,000. Parian Global Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Renalytix AI by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Parian Global Management LP now owns 1,075,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,211,000 after acquiring an additional 220,503 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Renalytix AI during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Renalytix AI during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Renalytix AI

Renalytix AI plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics and personalized patient data from electronic health record, and systems to generate a unique patient risk score.

