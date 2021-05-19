Renew (LON:RNWH) Given “Buy” Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Renew (LON:RNWH) in a report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.49) price target on shares of Renew in a research note on Tuesday. Numis Securities lowered Renew to an add rating and upped their price target for the company from GBX 715 ($9.34) to GBX 730 ($9.54) in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Renew currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 695 ($9.08).

Shares of RNWH opened at GBX 656 ($8.57) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.68. Renew has a 12-month low of GBX 388.51 ($5.08) and a 12-month high of GBX 674.92 ($8.82). The firm has a market capitalization of £516.15 million and a PE ratio of 25.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 603.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 539.49.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a GBX 4.83 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. Renew’s payout ratio is 0.29%.

Renew Holdings plc operates as a contractor in the field of engineering services and specialist building in the United Kingdom. The company provides services to the energy, environmental, rail, and infrastructure markets. It offers operational support and asset care; critical planned and reactive maintenance and renewals; civil, mechanical, and electrical engineering services; geotechnical and earthworks; plant, power, and signaling renewals; 24/7 emergency services; asset renewal and refurbishment; tunnel and shaft refurbishment, fencing, and devegetation; and in-house design services, as well as wireless telecoms installations; 3G, 4G, 5G, and Wi-Fi technologies; temporary sites and special events; and maintenance and decommissioning services.

