Rentokil Initial (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rentokil Initial (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rentokil Initial plc provides business support services including pest control, package delivery, interior landscaping, catering, cleaning, washroom solutions and textiles. Building services includes installation and maintenance of heating, ventilation and air conditioning equipment, water testing and treatment; and electrical testing and safety services. Its cleaning companies provide a professional cleaning service to industry, commerce, hotels, schools, hospitals, airports and other transport facilities. Its specialist services include the supply of non-medical hospital staff, the manufacture of washroom dispensing systems. Its interior landscaping offers indoor plants to customers on a rental or purchase basis. Linen, Garment and Floorcare Rental supplies workwear, uniforms, clean room uniforms and protective equipment. Rentokil Initial plc is based in Gatwick, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on RTOKY. BNP Paribas upgraded Rentokil Initial from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Rentokil Initial from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Rentokil Initial from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Rentokil Initial to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $38.00.

RTOKY opened at $34.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Rentokil Initial has a fifty-two week low of $29.54 and a fifty-two week high of $37.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.08 and a beta of 0.84.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.356 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Rentokil Initial’s payout ratio is 39.13%.

About Rentokil Initial

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services from rodents to flying and crawling insects, as well as to other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

