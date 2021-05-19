Rentokil Initial (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Rentokil Initial (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $38.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.40% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Rentokil Initial plc provides business support services including pest control, package delivery, interior landscaping, catering, cleaning, washroom solutions and textiles. Building services includes installation and maintenance of heating, ventilation and air conditioning equipment, water testing and treatment; and electrical testing and safety services. Its cleaning companies provide a professional cleaning service to industry, commerce, hotels, schools, hospitals, airports and other transport facilities. Its specialist services include the supply of non-medical hospital staff, the manufacture of washroom dispensing systems. Its interior landscaping offers indoor plants to customers on a rental or purchase basis. Linen, Garment and Floorcare Rental supplies workwear, uniforms, clean room uniforms and protective equipment. Rentokil Initial plc is based in Gatwick, the United Kingdom. “

RTOKY has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Rentokil Initial in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Rentokil Initial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Peel Hunt raised Rentokil Initial to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Rentokil Initial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Rentokil Initial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

Shares of RTOKY stock opened at $34.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.08 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.16. Rentokil Initial has a 1-year low of $29.54 and a 1-year high of $37.86.

About Rentokil Initial

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services from rodents to flying and crawling insects, as well as to other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

