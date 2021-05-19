Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) Stock Price Up 3.1%

Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX)’s stock price traded up 3.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $35.25 and last traded at $35.25. 1,569 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 140,475 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.19.

RPTX has been the subject of several research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Repare Therapeutics from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Repare Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.20.

Get Repare Therapeutics alerts:

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.95.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.07). As a group, equities analysts predict that Repare Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Lloyd Mitchell Segal sold 5,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $192,975.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $175,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael Zinda sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.71, for a total transaction of $490,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,628,990.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Repare Therapeutics by 86.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Repare Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Repare Therapeutics by 607.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Repare Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. 64.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Repare Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:RPTX)

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a precision oncology company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada. The company use its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

Featured Article: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Repare Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repare Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.