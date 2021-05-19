Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Receives $218.20 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $218.20.

RGEN has been the topic of several research reports. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Repligen from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Repligen from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Repligen from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

In related news, CFO Jon Snodgres sold 470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.60, for a total transaction of $81,122.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,504,731.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christine Gebski sold 445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.25, for a total transaction of $76,651.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,320,713.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,292 shares of company stock valued at $9,386,889 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,927 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 175.8% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 217,457 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,276,000 after buying an additional 138,605 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 285.2% during the 1st quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 10,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Repligen by 1,588.2% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 43,791 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,513,000 after purchasing an additional 41,197 shares during the period. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in Repligen by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,251,604 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $243,324,000 after purchasing an additional 13,120 shares during the period. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Repligen stock traded up $6.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $171.99. The company had a trading volume of 649,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,503. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 209.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 13.67 and a quick ratio of 12.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $199.98 and its 200-day moving average is $199.38. Repligen has a fifty-two week low of $109.38 and a fifty-two week high of $228.84.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $142.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.88 million. Repligen had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 6.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Repligen will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

About Repligen

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

