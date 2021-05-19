Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.740-3.790 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.720. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Republic Services from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $107.00.

Get Republic Services alerts:

RSG traded down $1.62 on Wednesday, reaching $107.60. 9,366 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,238,210. The company has a market cap of $34.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.24, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.64. Republic Services has a twelve month low of $78.22 and a twelve month high of $113.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $105.55 and its 200-day moving average is $97.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 10.05%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Republic Services will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.90%.

In other news, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 12,788 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.31, for a total transaction of $1,436,220.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. bought 10,055 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $99.44 per share, with a total value of $999,869.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 108,812,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,820,322,358.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,782 shares of company stock valued at $2,326,129. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

Read More: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.