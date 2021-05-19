Research Analysts Offer Predictions for The Wendy’s Company’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:WEN)

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush cut their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for The Wendy’s in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 12th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now forecasts that the restaurant operator will earn $0.16 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.18. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $28.50 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for The Wendy’s’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of The Wendy’s in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of The Wendy’s in a research note on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of The Wendy’s from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cleveland Research assumed coverage on shares of The Wendy’s in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Wendy’s from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:WEN opened at $23.40 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.05. The Wendy’s has a 12-month low of $18.86 and a 12-month high of $24.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $460.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.02 million. The Wendy’s had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 21.11%. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This is an increase from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.02%.

In other news, insider E.J. Wunsch bought 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.98 per share, for a total transaction of $142,350.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 80,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,453.46. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Wendy’s by 154.5% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Wendy’s during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of The Wendy’s during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Wendy’s during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of The Wendy’s during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

About The Wendy’s

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

