Research Analysts Set Expectations for Laredo Petroleum, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:LPI)

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 17th. Piper Sandler analyst H. Chang now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $4.25 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $4.62. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Laredo Petroleum’s Q4 2021 earnings at $5.09 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $14.29 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $6.12 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Siebert Williams Shank raised Laredo Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

NYSE LPI opened at $49.89 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.10. Laredo Petroleum has a 52-week low of $7.71 and a 52-week high of $51.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.61, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $643.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 4.72.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.04. Laredo Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 23.92% and a negative net margin of 111.63%. The business had revenue of $188.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.28 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,235,222 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,131,000 after buying an additional 38,082 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 589,417 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after buying an additional 260,525 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 377,611 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,351,000 after buying an additional 51,786 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 162.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 231,570 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,562,000 after buying an additional 143,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 2,340.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 145,919 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,387,000 after buying an additional 139,939 shares during the last quarter. 59.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Laredo Petroleum

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. It engages in the sale of oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. The company also engages in the integrated oil and natural gas gathering and transportation systems and related facilities; centralized oil storage tanks; natural gas lift, fuel for drilling, and completions activities; centralized compression infrastructure; and water storage, recycling and transportation facilities.

