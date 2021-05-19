Residential Secure Income plc (LON:RESI) to Issue GBX 1.25 Dividend

Residential Secure Income plc (LON:RESI) declared a dividend on Monday, May 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.25 ($0.02) per share on Friday, June 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON RESI opened at GBX 97.41 ($1.27) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 95.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 91.31. The stock has a market cap of £166.48 million and a P/E ratio of 22.56. Residential Secure Income has a 12-month low of GBX 85.08 ($1.11) and a 12-month high of GBX 98.40 ($1.29). The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.33.

In other Residential Secure Income news, insider Robert Blackburn Gray bought 48,596 shares of Residential Secure Income stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 93 ($1.22) per share, with a total value of £45,194.28 ($59,046.62).

About Residential Secure Income

Residential Secure Income plc ("ReSI" or "the Company") is managed by ReSI Capital Management Limited (the "Fund Manager"), a wholly-owned and separately regulated subsidiary of TradeRisks Limited ("TradeRisks") – a financing adviser and debt arranger with a 17-year track record in the social housing sector.

