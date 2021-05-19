Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN) CAO Lisa G. Wolf Sells 6,655 Shares

Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN) CAO Lisa G. Wolf sold 6,655 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.54, for a total transaction of $16,903.70. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 145,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $368,330.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Resonant stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.86. The company had a trading volume of 784,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,931,332. Resonant Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.09 and a fifty-two week high of $8.33. The company has a market cap of $172.81 million, a P/E ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 2.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.96.

Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.03. Resonant had a negative net margin of 967.16% and a negative return on equity of 141.20%. Sell-side analysts predict that Resonant Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Resonant by 55.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 443,253 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 157,297 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in Resonant during the first quarter worth $45,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Resonant by 1,153.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 594,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,518,000 after buying an additional 546,671 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Resonant during the first quarter worth $176,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Resonant during the first quarter worth $197,000. Institutional investors own 32.28% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Resonant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 20th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Resonant from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd.

Resonant Inc, a late-stage development company, designs and develops filters for radio frequency (RF) and front-ends used in the mobile device, automotive, medical, internet-of-things, and related industries in Japan, China, and internationally. It uses Infinite Synthesized Networks technology, a software platform to configure and connect resonators that are building blocks of RF filters.

