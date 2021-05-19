Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.830-0.870 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

RPAI traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $11.48. The company had a trading volume of 634,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,387,247. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.42 and a 200-day moving average of $9.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.31 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Retail Properties of America has a one year low of $4.56 and a one year high of $12.24.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.18). Retail Properties of America had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 1.48%. Research analysts predict that Retail Properties of America will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. This is an increase from Retail Properties of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Retail Properties of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.93%.

A number of research firms recently commented on RPAI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Retail Properties of America from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Retail Properties of America from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird restated a neutral rating on shares of Retail Properties of America in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a sector weight rating on shares of Retail Properties of America in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.80.

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 102 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.0 million square feet.

