Reviewing Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) and Obsidian Energy (OTCMKTS:OBELF)

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) and Obsidian Energy (OTCMKTS:OBELF) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Brigham Minerals and Obsidian Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brigham Minerals -3.67% 1.70% 1.09% Obsidian Energy -406.63% -253.61% -108.35%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Brigham Minerals and Obsidian Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brigham Minerals 0 0 8 1 3.11 Obsidian Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Brigham Minerals currently has a consensus price target of $15.11, indicating a potential downside of 17.15%. Given Brigham Minerals’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Brigham Minerals is more favorable than Obsidian Energy.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Brigham Minerals and Obsidian Energy’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brigham Minerals $101.51 million 10.19 $21.64 million $0.57 32.00 Obsidian Energy $315.00 million 0.39 -$593.84 million N/A N/A

Brigham Minerals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Obsidian Energy.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

70.6% of Brigham Minerals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Obsidian Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.4% of Brigham Minerals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Brigham Minerals has a beta of 2.45, meaning that its share price is 145% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Obsidian Energy has a beta of 2.42, meaning that its share price is 142% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Brigham Minerals beats Obsidian Energy on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Brigham Minerals

Brigham Minerals, Inc. owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota. As of December 31, 2020, it had mineral and royalty interests in approximately 61,000 net mineral acres; and owned mineral and royalty interests in 5,985 gross productive horizontal wells, which consisted of 5,398 oil wells and 587 natural gas wells. Brigham Minerals, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in Austin, Texas.

About Obsidian Energy

Obsidian Energy Ltd. primarily focuses on the exploration, production, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin. The company was formerly known as Penn West Petroleum Ltd. and changed its name to Obsidian Energy Ltd. in June 2017. Obsidian Energy Ltd. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

