Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) PT Lowered to $46.00

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) had its price target dropped by analysts at SVB Leerink from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 39.35% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Revolution Medicines from $33.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Revolution Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th.

RVMD opened at $33.01 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.51. Revolution Medicines has a 1-year low of $21.17 and a 1-year high of $56.18.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.01). Revolution Medicines had a negative return on equity of 32.25% and a negative net margin of 191.17%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Revolution Medicines will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Revolution Medicines news, Director Vincent A. Miller sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $156,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Svennilson sold 18,215 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total value of $849,729.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $947,088.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 127,153 shares of company stock worth $5,638,446.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Revolution Medicines during the 4th quarter worth $842,000. Hershey Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Revolution Medicines during the 4th quarter worth $384,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Revolution Medicines during the 4th quarter worth $90,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Revolution Medicines during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Revolution Medicines during the 4th quarter worth $495,000. 85.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Revolution Medicines Company Profile

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.

