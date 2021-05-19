Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.360-0.390 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Reynolds Consumer Products also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 1.830-1.940 EPS.

REYN stock traded down $0.43 on Wednesday, reaching $31.22. 15,083 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 548,089. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.33 and a 200-day moving average of $29.90. Reynolds Consumer Products has a twelve month low of $27.27 and a twelve month high of $36.00. The firm has a market cap of $6.55 billion and a PE ratio of 17.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 25.37% and a net margin of 10.62%. The firm had revenue of $757.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. Reynolds Consumer Products’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Reynolds Consumer Products will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.45%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on REYN shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th.

In other news, insider Stephen C. Estes bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.26 per share, for a total transaction of $46,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,701 shares in the company, valued at $115,693.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

About Reynolds Consumer Products

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

