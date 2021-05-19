RH (NYSE:RH) PT Raised to $800.00

RH (NYSE:RH) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Loop Capital from $600.00 to $800.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 27.36% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of RH from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on RH from $570.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on RH in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on RH from $562.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of RH from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $335.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. RH presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $523.78.

Shares of RH stock opened at $628.12 on Monday. RH has a 52 week low of $169.70 and a 52 week high of $733.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $645.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $510.75. The company has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a PE ratio of 80.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.58.

RH (NYSE:RH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $5.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by $0.29. RH had a return on equity of 354.62% and a net margin of 7.78%. The business had revenue of $812.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $796.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.72 EPS. RH’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that RH will post 17.57 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in RH by 2.4% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RH by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC raised its position in RH by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. lifted its position in RH by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 2,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in RH by 1.0% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

