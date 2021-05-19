Rise Price Up 4.7% Over Last Week (RISE)

Rise (CURRENCY:RISE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 19th. During the last week, Rise has traded 4.7% higher against the dollar. One Rise coin can now be bought for about $0.0127 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Rise has a market cap of $2.26 million and $1,666.00 worth of Rise was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 32.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00016129 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 25.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003747 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00005945 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000180 BTC.

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) traded down 27.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Muse (MUSE) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.47 or 0.00039339 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 26.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Zipper (ZIP) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rise Protocol (RISE) traded 22.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.14 or 0.00066463 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000040 BTC.

About Rise

Rise (RISE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 24th, 2016. Rise’s total supply is 178,120,303 coins. Rise’s official Twitter account is @RiseVisionTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Rise is /r/RiseVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Rise is rise.vision. The official message board for Rise is medium.com/rise-vision.

According to CryptoCompare, “RISE is a Dapp and Smart Contract creation and deployment user-friendly platform based on Lisk and created to reinforce programming language diversity and security. Rise allows developers to use any programming language to create dapps as well as the creation of sidechains for specific decentralized applications so that users don't have to download the whole Blockchain to use an app built on RISE. “

