Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC Acquires 1,070 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC grew its holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 214.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $36,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SLV. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in iShares Silver Trust by 183.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,206,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,641,000 after acquiring an additional 2,645,213 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,776,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,260,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $325,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971,984 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 87.0% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,122,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $70,877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452,375 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,456,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,347,000 after acquiring an additional 440,407 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

SLV traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.05. 773,037 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,720,816. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.84. iShares Silver Trust has a one year low of $15.71 and a one year high of $27.98.

iShares Silver Trust Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Recommended Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.