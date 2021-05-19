Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC Takes Position in Global X Clean Tech ETF (NASDAQ:CTEC)

Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Clean Tech ETF (NASDAQ:CTEC) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 8,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTEC. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Global X Clean Tech ETF during the first quarter valued at $4,949,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Global X Clean Tech ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Global X Clean Tech ETF during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC bought a new position in Global X Clean Tech ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $431,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Global X Clean Tech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $493,000.

Get Global X Clean Tech ETF alerts:

Global X Clean Tech ETF stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,367. Global X Clean Tech ETF has a twelve month low of $14.94 and a twelve month high of $29.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.22.

Featured Article: Bar Chart

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Clean Tech ETF (NASDAQ:CTEC).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Clean Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Clean Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.