Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) Announces Earnings Results

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Rockwell Medical had a negative net margin of 47.23% and a negative return on equity of 117.67%.

Shares of RMTI opened at $0.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $83.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 1.11. Rockwell Medical has a fifty-two week low of $0.83 and a fifty-two week high of $2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 6.13 and a quick ratio of 5.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.99 and its 200-day moving average is $1.15.

Get Rockwell Medical alerts:

RMTI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rockwell Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Rockwell Medical from $9.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

Rockwell Medical Company Profile

Rockwell Medical, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company that targets end-stage renal disease and chronic kidney disease with therapies and products for the treatment of iron deficiency and hemodialysis in the United States and internationally. The company offers Triferic Dialysate and Triferic AVNU, an iron therapy that replaces iron and maintains hemoglobin in dialysis patients without increasing iron stores.

Featured Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.