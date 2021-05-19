Rogers Co. (VTX:ROG) Receives CHF 342 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Rogers Co. (VTX:ROG) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is CHF 342.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 310 price objective on Rogers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 320 price target on shares of Rogers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. UBS Group set a CHF 330 price objective on shares of Rogers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays set a CHF 375 target price on shares of Rogers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 432 price target on Rogers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Rogers has a 1 year low of CHF 214.30 and a 1 year high of CHF 273.

About Rogers

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

