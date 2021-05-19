Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Given New $140.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $132.00 to $140.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on ROST. OTR Global upgraded shares of Ross Stores from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $121.00.

ROST stock opened at $124.81 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $127.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.11. Ross Stores has a 12 month low of $79.65 and a 12 month high of $134.21. The company has a market cap of $44.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.33). Ross Stores had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 22.57%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ross Stores will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.89%.

In related news, Director George Orban sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.69, for a total value of $411,742.50. Also, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 69,407 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.70, for a total transaction of $7,752,761.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 223,322 shares of company stock worth $26,703,008. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Ross Stores by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 6,835 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 878 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 2,494 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,134 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 794 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 83.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

