Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Walmart (NYSE:WMT) a $173.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a $173.00 target price on Walmart (NYSE:WMT) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the retailer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on WMT. Raymond James cut their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of Walmart from $154.00 to $141.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Walmart from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 price target on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $156.18.

Get Walmart alerts:

NYSE WMT opened at $141.91 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $139.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Walmart has a fifty-two week low of $117.01 and a fifty-two week high of $153.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $399.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.63, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. The firm had revenue of $138.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Walmart will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.62%.

Walmart declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, February 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to reacquire up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 710,440 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.64, for a total transaction of $92,811,881.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,841,234,491.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 289,560 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.86, for a total transaction of $38,181,381.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,215,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $424,060,573.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,009,708 shares of company stock worth $264,285,412 in the last three months. Insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Recommended Story: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.